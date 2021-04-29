Arsenal tipped to replace Lacazette by beating Man Utd to bargain goal machine transfer

Arsenal are being strongly tipped to seal a transfer deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka this summer.

There have been some doubts over the future of Alexandre Lacazette in recent times, and that could lead to the Gunners making some big changes up front.

Daka is now thought to be one of the players on their radar, with Arsenal likely to step up their interest if Lacazette is sold, according to the Express.

The talented 22-year-old has shown himself to be an absolute goal machine in recent times, scoring 24 league goals in 31 appearances last season, and the same number in just 23 matches this term.

In total, Daka has 58 goals in all competitions across the last two seasons, and the Zambia international’s fine form has also seen him linked with Manchester United.

It could be a great move for Arsenal to bring him in, however, as he might be one of the best players on the market right now who they could actually afford.

It’s claimed Daka could be on the move for as little as £17million this summer, and Arsenal would do well to bring him in to aid their struggling attack next season.

It would be particularly satisfying for the north London giants if they could beat rivals Man Utd to the deal.