Photo: Man United and Lazio fans will love this as Andreas Pereira sends a message ahead of Roma clash

We often see a situation where a loanee has their loyalties tested by a cup clash, but this is the opposite for Andreas Pereira tonight as he can double-down on his support for Man United.

He’s still contracted to the Old Trafford club but he’s out on loan with Lazio, so it’s natural that he would be supporting his parent club as they take on Roma tonight:

Unfortunately his loan spell in Italy hasn’t gone to plan so far as he’s little more than an impact sub most of the time, but this should help win over the Lazio supporters a little bit more.