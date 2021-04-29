Serie A giants look to sign Liverpool forward as he’s expected to be sold this summer

While Liverpool have struggled for numbers at the back this season, they do have a lot of quality in the attacking areas with some incredible depth.

The front three of Firmino, Salah and Mane has been fairly constant, although Diogo Jota is starting to show that he needs to be considered for a starting role going forward.

There’s also an impressive batch of players out on loan as Harvey Elliott and Harry Wilson have shone this year, so it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a lot of playing time for Xherdan Shaqiri next year.

He will turn 30 next year so he’s unlikely to develop any further, and it probably makes sense to sell him to create space for one of the younger players in the squad.

There should be plenty of interest in his signature, and our colleagues from The Laziali have cited a report from Italy which suggests Lazio, Roma and Sevilla are all showing an interest in the Swiss star.

They claim that Liverpool wanted around €25m to let him go last summer but it’s expected that he’ll be cheaper this time round, while the Anfield side are also keen to offload him to help keep their finances in check so it’s likely that he does leave this summer.