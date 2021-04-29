Talks held: Newly promoted Premier League side hold talks to sign Chelsea striker this summer

It’s becoming clear that Chelsea are going to throw a lot of money at a striker this summer, so it means some current squad members and loanees are likely to be moved on.

One of the players who’s impressing out on loan is Ike Ugbo after 16 goals for Cercle Brugge, but Chelsea’s current situation makes it unlikely that someone like him would get a real chance to impress next season.

It means that a permanent exit is probably his best option, and he could still be playing in the Premier League next year after a report from The Athletic indicated that Watford had opened talks over a transfer.

Interestingly it sounds like the Belgian side do have an option to make the deal permanent for around £5m, but the player wants to move elsewhere and it’s unlikely that it will be triggered.

They go on to say that this deal would still be worth £5m so it doesn’t sound like Chelsea are going to try and bump his price up, but they may look for a sell-on clause in any deal.

Ugbo is still only 22 and he can play on either wing, but he’s excelling as a number 9 this season so it would be interesting to see if he can find the net on a regular basis in the Premier League if Watford can pull this off.