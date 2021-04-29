Video: Albiol celebrates knocking Arsenal down as Villarreal take 2-0 lead in Europa League fight

In the 29th minute of tonight’s Europa League semi-final between Villarreal and Arsenal, the Gunners found themselves 2-0 down to former manager Unai Emery after a corner.

Dani Parejo fired a ball in from the right side, not a single Arsenal player even jumped for the ball, leaving an unmarked Gerard Moreno in the middle to win a header, which was flicked over to the far post.

There was no marking on the sides just as there wasn’t in the middle, leaving the ball to float over to Raul Albiol as big-money Arsenal star Thomas Partey completely failed to track the defender’s run.

Albiol volleyed in from close range before thrusting into quite the passionate the celebration, the 35-year-old let off four or five one-two punch combinations in the air, as he literally knocked Arsenal down.

Villarreal score another goal to double their lead through Raul Albiol Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal #UEL #VILARS pic.twitter.com/ufFb8CZKY3 — Arsenal Best Goals & Videos (@AFCBestGoals) April 29, 2021

Pictures from Sport TV and Polsat Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi and other South American players abroad will be mailed the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel for Copa América Video: Edin Dzeko scores again at Old Trafford as he taps Roma in front after awful Man United defending “Get the hell out of my club”: These Barcelona fans are furious with Ronald Koeman after shock Granada defeat

Mikel Arteta should be very disappointed with the lack of organisation from the Arsenal team as the corner was whipped in, both Villarreal players who connected with the ball were left open.