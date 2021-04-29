Video: Bewildered Ronald Koeman shown red card as Barcelona collapse against Granada in knockdown blow to title hopes

In the 65th minute of Thursday night’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Granada, Blaugrana legend turned manager Ronald Koeman was sent off, almost immediately after the opposition equalised.

Koeman must’ve lashed out to the referee one too many times as the official sprinted over to the touchline and brandished a red card to the Dutchman after the ball went out of play.

You’d think things were bad enough when this came just moments after Granada notched an equaliser, cancelling out a fine Lionel Messi opener, but the Blaugrana actually went on to lose the game 2-1.

Koeman looked absolutely shocked by the decision, holding his arms out in protest as he looked completely bewildered.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

What a calamitous second-half showing from Barcelona, instead of ending the night at the top of the La Liga table, they’ve missed the opportunity and remain third.