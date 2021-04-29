Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes produces a fantastic dinked finish to score a lovely team goal for Man United vs Roma

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United do have a good record against Roma in Europe, and they’ve just got off to the perfect start tonight.

Paul Pogba does tend to raise his game against Italian opposition and he starts the move, but the little pass from Cavani through to Bruno Fernandes is perfectly weighted.

There’s still a lot of the Portuguese star to do as the keeper comes rushing out, but it’s a lovely little dinked finish to make it 1-0 and it’s advantage United:

Pictures from RMC Sport

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.