Video: Chris Smalling’s Old Trafford return goes sour as he gives away a penalty and Bruno Fernandes makes it 4-2

Manchester United FC
In the first half it looked like Man United might continue to struggle under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a semi-final, but they’ve come to life in second and how find themselves 4-2 up.

Chris Smalling has been caught deep a couple of times during his Old Trafford return and that’s led to a couple of goals, and he’s at fault again here as he gives away the penalty for the fourth goal:

Paul Pogba has just added a fifth goal too, so this looks like United are on their way towards the final.

 

