Video: Controversial penalty against Paul Pogba allows Pellegrini to bring Roma level vs Man United

There’s been plenty of talk about the handball rule this season, and this is one of those situations where it clearly hits the player on the hand, so it’s then down to the ref to decide if it’s an offence or not.

You can look at this both ways as Paul Pogba goes in with his arms raised so there’s always a danger that something is going to be given, but it’s not a deliberate act either.

It’s a perfect penalty which beat David de Gea who went the right way, and Roma have their away goal:

Pictures from RMC Sport