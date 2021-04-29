Video: Edin Dzeko scores again at Old Trafford as he taps Roma in front after awful Man United defending

There’s been plenty of criticism towards Man United’s defence in an individual sense this season, but this is a collective shambles as they are all over the place and Edin Dzeko has tapped Roma in front.

The former Man City star is no stranger to a goal at Old Trafford, but this might be the easiest of the lot as the defence goes AWOL and gives him the easy finish:

It's that man, Edin Džeko! ? The former Man City striker scores once again at Old Trafford. Terrific pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the build up ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/fJXsyIU88t — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

IT HAD TO BE EDIN DZEKO ? pic.twitter.com/kEc6Hees8u — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

Some of the unit has pushed out and there’s a three on two in Roma’s favour in the box, and it’s something that Solskjaer needs to sort if he wants this team to challenge for trophies