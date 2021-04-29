Menu

Video: Edin Dzeko scores again at Old Trafford as he taps Roma in front after awful Man United defending

Manchester United FC
Posted by

There’s been plenty of criticism towards Man United’s defence in an individual sense this season, but this is a collective shambles as they are all over the place and Edin Dzeko has tapped Roma in front.

The former Man City star is no stranger to a goal at Old Trafford, but this might be the easiest of the lot as the defence goes AWOL and gives him the easy finish:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Some of the unit has pushed out and there’s a three on two in Roma’s favour in the box, and it’s something that Solskjaer needs to sort if he wants this team to challenge for trophies

  1. rick harks says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    And who else then Fred is sleeping again on thed sec goal, the worst player on the field.
    I do not know what he has over Ole but it must be big. How else can this idiot play every game

