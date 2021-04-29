Menu

Video: Huge blow to Barcelona’s title hopes as Molina gives Granada a shock lead

The race for the La Liga title looks set to be one of the most exciting in years, but recent results made it look like Barca were in pole position to take the trophy.

They just needed to win at home to Granada to go clear at the top, but they suddenly find themselves 2-1 down with ten minutes to go.

It was the veteran Molina who scored the goal, and it’s a really nice header to watch as it just flies into the net:

