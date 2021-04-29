Menu

Video: Man United stun Roma as Mason Greenwood makes it 6-2 after a beautiful Cavani assist

There didn’t seem to be any danger of a repeat of the seven goal performance from Man United at home to Roma tonight, but they now find themselves 6-2 up after an incredible second half.

Edinson Cavani has played a huge role tonight with some goals and assists, and it was he who helped create this one for Mason Greenwood to surely put United on their way to the final:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Roma can cling to a tiny bit of hope with the two away goals, but this one is surely over now.

