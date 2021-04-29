Video: Man United stun Roma as Mason Greenwood makes it 6-2 after a beautiful Cavani assist

There didn’t seem to be any danger of a repeat of the seven goal performance from Man United at home to Roma tonight, but they now find themselves 6-2 up after an incredible second half.

Edinson Cavani has played a huge role tonight with some goals and assists, and it was he who helped create this one for Mason Greenwood to surely put United on their way to the final:

Mason Greenwood faz 6 a 2 pro United. pic.twitter.com/BlDFVMQcsc — Manchester United Brasil (@WeAreManUtdBR) April 29, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

MASON GREENWOOD MAKES IT 6 ? pic.twitter.com/7BxruIrGti — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 29, 2021

Roma can cling to a tiny bit of hope with the two away goals, but this one is surely over now.