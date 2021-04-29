Menu

Video: Manu pulls the trigger on Arsenal after Xhaka and Ceballos are left dazzled by Chukwueze as Villarreal take early lead

In the 4th minute of this evening’s Europa League semi-final between Villarreal and Arsenal, the Gunners find themselves carved open by the La Liga side in a tidy move.

The side that are managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery played it around Mikel Arteta’s men at the back, eventually sending it out to Juan Foyth, who was in plenty of space.

To rub salt into the wounds of a moment that was already dire for Arsenal, the Spurs loanee surged forward, right into the final third before slipping it over to Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze drifted in from the flank, attempting to beat both Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos with an in-and-out skill, the attempts were foiled but the ball rolled out to Manu Trigueros.

The midfielder drilled the ball into the back of the net with a tidy first-time finish.

A real nightmare start for the Gunners, some fans will find the non-committal defending from Xhaka and Ceballos unforgivable, expecting at least one of the pair to deliver a tougher tackle in a moment like this.

