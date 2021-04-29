Menu

Video: Outstanding finish from Cavani brings Man United level as Chris Smalling plays him onside

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s been a game for Man United where the final pass has been lacking, but they’ve twice managed to come up with a great move which was finished superbly.

In the build-up to this one it looks like the chance is wasted as Cavani is slow to turn and his ball into Bruno Fernandes isn’t the best, while the return one gives him a difficult volley with a man right behind him.

It needs a clean connection, and he sticks it right in the top corner to level the tie on the night:

Pictures from RMC Sport

There was a call for offside when the ball is first played through to him, but it’s Chris Smalling who plays him on.

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.