Video: Outstanding finish from Cavani brings Man United level as Chris Smalling plays him onside

It’s been a game for Man United where the final pass has been lacking, but they’ve twice managed to come up with a great move which was finished superbly.

In the build-up to this one it looks like the chance is wasted as Cavani is slow to turn and his ball into Bruno Fernandes isn’t the best, while the return one gives him a difficult volley with a man right behind him.

It needs a clean connection, and he sticks it right in the top corner to level the tie on the night:

A lovely Manchester United move! ? Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani combine once again. Finished with aplomb! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/MpbvLgHMiE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

There was a call for offside when the ball is first played through to him, but it’s Chris Smalling who plays him on.