Menu

Video: Paul Pogba steers tidy header into the goal after pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross sees Man United make it 5-2 vs Roma

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 74th minute of this evening’s Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Roma, the Red Devils made it 5-2 against the Italian side, marking a remarkable second-half turnaround.

Luke Shaw caught the Serie A outfit off guard as he opted to pass it out to Bruno Fernandes instead of whipping the ball in.

United’s superstar playmaker showed his world-class quality as he floated in a pinpoint first-time cross into the box, which was steered in by a bullet header from Paul Pogba.

The ball just evaded former Red Devils star Chris Smalling and Pogba made no mistake as he extended the Manchester outfit’s lead.

See More: Video: Chris Smalling’s Old Trafford return goes sour as he gives away a penalty and Bruno Fernandes makes it 4-2

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chris Smalling’s Old Trafford return goes sour as he gives away a penalty and Bruno Fernandes makes it 4-2
Video: Europa League nightmare continues for Dani Ceballos as Arsenal and Madrid star is sent off against Villarreal for late challenge
Video: Outstanding finish from Cavani brings Man United level as Chris Smalling plays him onside

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been relentless and clinical in the second-half of the tie, Roma’s hopes of coming out of this tie now seem to be firmly shattered.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Chris Smalling Luke Shaw Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.