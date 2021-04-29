Video: Paul Pogba steers tidy header into the goal after pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross sees Man United make it 5-2 vs Roma

In the 74th minute of this evening’s Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Roma, the Red Devils made it 5-2 against the Italian side, marking a remarkable second-half turnaround.
Luke Shaw caught the Serie A outfit off guard as he opted to pass it out to Bruno Fernandes instead of whipping the ball in.
United’s superstar playmaker showed his world-class quality as he floated in a pinpoint first-time cross into the box, which was steered in by a bullet header from Paul Pogba.
The ball just evaded former Red Devils star Chris Smalling and Pogba made no mistake as he extended the Manchester outfit’s lead.
Back in the goals at Old Trafford!
Paul Pogba with a wonderful header from Bruno Fernandes’ expert cross ?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been relentless and clinical in the second-half of the tie, Roma’s hopes of coming out of this tie now seem to be firmly shattered.