Video: Sergi Roberto punished as Granada equalise against Barcelona after full-back’s too slow to get back

FC Barcelona
In the 62nd minute of this evening’s important La Liga encounter between Barcelona and Granada, the Blaugrana conceded an equaliser after some lax defending.

Right wing-back Sergi Roberto was punished for sitting too high and leaving Darwin Machis in space as a dangerous pass was fired in behind by Granada.

Promising centre-back Oscar Mingueza got a touch on the ball, but couldn’t keep it from running in behind, where Machis held off Roberto in a foot race and tucked into the back of the net.

See More: Video: Lionel Messi fires Barcelona into early lead after Griezmann roulette creates opener against Granada

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Barcelona are now at risk of wasting a solid opportunity for themselves to take the top spot in La Liga.

