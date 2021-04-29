Menu

Video: Spurs star overjoyed and relieved after Arsenal see penalty overruled by VAR for Nicolas Pepe handball

In the 35th minute of tonight’s Europa League semi-final between Villarreal and Arsenal, the Gunners saw a seemingly sure-fire route back into the game blocked by a VAR review.

Referee Artur Soares Dias initially pointed to the spot when Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth helped out the wrong side of North London by hacking Nicolas Pepe down.

Dias used the pitchside VAR monitor to review the incident and noticed that Pepe handled the ball as the threatening pass came over the top.

The penalty was subsequently chalked off, as well as the yellow card to Foyth rescinded. The versatile defender was absolutely relieved as he conversed with the referee, whilst he was still beaming with joy when the camera cut back to his face as he was walking away.

Foyth was certainly amongst the action this evening, having been the man to maraud forward for Villarreal, playing a big role in the creation of their opening goal against the Gunners.

Villarreal ultimately held on to a 2-1 victory after both sides saw a man sent off, with the tide actually turning towards Arsenal’s favour in the final stages of the match.

