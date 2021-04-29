Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has sent the club’s fans wild with an update on his recovery from a serious knee injury, posted to social media.

Van Dijk suffered a nasty tear to the ACL on his right knee after a reckless challenge from Jordan Pickford in the first Merseyside derby of the season, which somehow went unpunished due to offside.

The centre-back, who is believed to be three weeks away from his return based off of Netherlands boss Frank de Boer’s update five weeks ago, shared a clip of himself out on the Reds’ training pitch.

Van Dijk ran across the pitch at the side’s new AXA Training Centre and posted the clip to social media with the fitting tune of Dreams by Fleetwood Mac running over the top.

The Dutchman has left the mouths of Reds fans drooping in awe with some of his training updates since the heartbreaking injury, like this montage.

Virgil van Dijk’s running again, tears in my eyes ? Our boy is back. People ain’t ready. pic.twitter.com/NljSGycH1z — Wilco? (@KIopptinho) April 29, 2021

Here are just some of the replies from delighted Liverpool supporters after the post:

how do you look even more of an absolute unit than you did when you were literally the best player in the world — Brandon Witton (@WittonBrandon) April 29, 2021

You are the good news… Now I’m waiting the club to drop the bad news. ? — ???? (@dionasauruss) April 29, 2021

what a man and what a song, I love you — ???? ? (@AnfieldMagic) April 29, 2021

He’s BACKKKKKKK — Erhan (@erdzlfc10) April 29, 2021

VIRGILLLL come back soon please — 4 ?? (@nabydeco08) April 29, 2021

Me: The Virgil training montages aren’t enough anymore. I won’t fall for them. *Van Dijk has posted* Also me: pic.twitter.com/vTIIcyfp6u — Callum (@CallumL_98) April 29, 2021

I’d let you boot me in the face — dave? (@fcDavee) April 29, 2021

Take my legs I don’t need them — 66 (@ScouseCxfu) April 29, 2021

What’s the bad news you’re trying to distract us from this time? — ASM (@AbhishekSamMat2) April 29, 2021

Liverpool need all the help they can get in order to salvage a disastrous season, by their high standards in recent years, as they’ve went from champions to struggling to quality for the Champions League.

The Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and are out of Europe’s elite club competition, one they were ready to ruin forever with their European Super League plans, and face a difficult task in breaking back into the top four as Chelsea currently occupy the fourth spot and a 4-point lead.