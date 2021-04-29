Approach made: Liverpool hold talks over potential £43million transfer

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks over a transfer deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Inside Futbol.

Their report states the Reds have been joined by AC Milan in making an approach over the highly-rated Vlahovic, who could cost as much as £43million to sign this summer.

The 21-year-old looks a superb talent after 17 goals and three assists in Serie A this season, with the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, recently naming Liverpool as among the potential suitors for him this summer.

Jurgen Klopp could definitely do with making some changes up front after a difficult season in which both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have gone horribly off the boil.

This could mean the reigning Premier League champions aren’t even in the Champions League next season, which seems a clear signal it’s time for a reshuffle in this squad.

Vlahovic looks like he could be an ideal upgrade on Firmino in particular, and if he is available for around £43m that could represent an absolute bargain.

The Serbia international surely has a very bright future in the game and it might not be long before his value soars even higher.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!