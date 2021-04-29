‘Wants a contract at Villarreal’ and ‘leave him in Spain’ – These Arsenal fans react to star’s performance in defeat to Unai Emery

Plenty of Arsenal fans have called for the club to ‘leave’ Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos in his homeland of Spain after a red card in this evening’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League.

The night started off in a shaky fashion for the central midfielder, as he joined Granit Xhaka in being soft in the tackle and non-committal defensively, in a lax approach that led to the Villarreal opener.

Ceballos then found himself in the midst of continuing a worrying personal trend this season, as he was sent off for a second booking in the 56th minute of the tie.

The 24-year-old unfortunately ended up stamping into the foot of Dani Parejo in a moment that did seem accidental but didn’t steer the referee away from sending Ceballos off.

Some fans have now had enough of Ceballos, with a few actually looking at the ‘bright side’ of the Spaniard’s sending off, in that it means he cannot feature for the side in the second-leg.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Ceballos’ performance and red card:

Ceballos wants a contract at Villarreal — Y (@Caliumn) April 29, 2021

Leave him in Spain he’s rubbish, lightweight and was out of his depth tonight. — Gary Harrald (@Gazzahazza64) April 29, 2021

PLEASE leave him in spain, if this guy is at arsenal next season I’m not supporting arsenal no more https://t.co/aucd0mUIf6 — 7. (@YrnM1neh) April 29, 2021

Ceballos said he wants to play in La Liga next season. If anyhow he joins Villarreal next season, I’m personally going to hunt him down and lock him in a fridge freezer — SaucyyPepe (@SaucyyPepe) April 29, 2021

Ceballos cost us a goal against Olympiacos, a goal against Slavia and a red card against Villarreal, if this club ends up buying him I want everyone involved in that decision sacked the day after. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) April 29, 2021

Keep him in Spain — . (@sakindinho) April 29, 2021

We all saw it coming

We all said it

Get. Him. OFF — CasualCouchGooner (@CouchGooner) April 29, 2021

Ceballos suspended for 2nd leg pic.twitter.com/qUEvorI55N — Louis #KroenkeOut (@louisknowsball) April 29, 2021

11v10 we were better than them because Ceballos was off. Leave him in Spain. Mari should never start if Gabriel is available. We need a striker. I think thats about it. — Ødenelli (@afcisaac_) April 29, 2021

Ensure Ceballos remains in Spain — Je m’appelle Ubong (@OkayItsUbong) April 29, 2021

on the bright side, Ceballos won’t be playing next week. — Peace Adikpe (@Psolyn1) April 29, 2021

?How Ceballos was not taken off at HT when everyone knows he is already on a YC?

?How did Xhaka complete 90mins when he was run over throughout the game whilst Cedric is sitting on the bench?

I have backed Arteta more than anyone but today I can’t defend him. — AFC Sparta (@FplSparta) April 29, 2021

The positives of tonight :

– Ceballos red carded, won’t be available in the return leg.

-Huge away goal, we are still in the tie, it’s for us to lose.

-Aubameyang is back,good to see him.

-Mikel Arteta must have learnt from his mistakes tonight,i hope he has. SEE You on Thursday — #?????????? (@SalibaEra_) April 29, 2021

More Stories / Latest News “Should be fired”: These Arsenal fans and Everton ace have a clear message after Arteta decision against Villarreal leads to defeat Video: Spurs star overjoyed and relieved after Arsenal see penalty overruled by VAR for Nicolas Pepe handball Horrible story as Albion Rovers forward David Cox feels he has to retire after Stenhousemuir player mocked his mental health and suicide attempt

Ceballos has now been behind costly errors in the Europa League knockout ties against Benfica – for this foul and this horrific mistake, which was followed by a blunder against Olympiacos, and now tonight.

This evening’s moment was more a case of bad luck than foolish play from Ceballos, but Mikel Arteta still faces criticism for leaving the ace on the pitch after he’d already picked up a booking.