‘Wants a contract at Villarreal’ and ‘leave him in Spain’ – These Arsenal fans react to star’s performance in defeat to Unai Emery

Arsenal FC
Plenty of Arsenal fans have called for the club to ‘leave’ Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos in his homeland of Spain after a red card in this evening’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League.

The night started off in a shaky fashion for the central midfielder, as he joined Granit Xhaka in being soft in the tackle and non-committal defensively, in a lax approach that led to the Villarreal opener.

Ceballos then found himself in the midst of continuing a worrying personal trend this season, as he was sent off for a second booking in the 56th minute of the tie.

The 24-year-old unfortunately ended up stamping into the foot of Dani Parejo in a moment that did seem accidental but didn’t steer the referee away from sending Ceballos off.

Some fans have now had enough of Ceballos, with a few actually looking at the ‘bright side’ of the Spaniard’s sending off, in that it means he cannot feature for the side in the second-leg.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Ceballos’ performance and red card:

Ceballos has now been behind costly errors in the Europa League knockout ties against Benfica – for this foul and this horrific mistake, which was followed by a blunder against Olympiacos, and now tonight.

This evening’s moment was more a case of bad luck than foolish play from Ceballos, but Mikel Arteta still faces criticism for leaving the ace on the pitch after he’d already picked up a booking.

