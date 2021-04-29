West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Southampton striker Danny Ings this summer.

The Saints hit-man has been in superb form this season and it’s led to transfer rumours linking him with big clubs like Manchester City in recent times.

Ings could be ideal for West Ham to give them more options up front, which is the one area of weakness in David Moyes’ over-achieving squad.

The Hammers could surely lure big names like Ings if they have Champions League football on offer next season, but it remains to be seen what other clubs might also come in for him.

It does seem like Southampton have an agreement with the player himself that he’ll only be allowed to leave if one of the big clubs such as the Manchester giants comes in for him, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham may have to look elsewhere, but could surely compete with those big names if they manage the remarkable achievement of finishing in the top four.