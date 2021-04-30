Announcement next week: Positive news expected for Man United as star makes decision over his future

Man United will need to find their long-term successor for Edinson Cavani fairly soon, but his performance last night showed that he can be a true difference maker when it matters most.

He was outstanding against Roma as his finishing, passing and movement tore them ragged in the second half, so it was only going to fuel further speculation over his future.

It’s been a topic of discussion for a while as it sounded like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him to stay, and it now looks like the striker has made his mind up:

.@ECavaniOfficial tiene decidido seguir en el @ManUtd

•La semana próxima debe hacerse oficial.

•Tuvo dudas, pero pese al interés de @BocaJrsOficial, cumplirá el contrato En un rato ampliamos en @SC_ESPN @SportsCenter_nt @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) April 30, 2021

It’s stated that he’s made his decision and told United that he wants to stay with the club for another season, so it’s believed that the official announcement will be made next week.

They do confirm that there was serious interest from Argentine giants Boca Juniors but it appears that Cavani has turned that down to stay at Old Trafford for another year.

He has had his issues with injuries but his movement and physical presence makes such a difference to the side, while twelve goals and five assists is a decent return from him too.

You still have to think United will go after another number 9 this summer and Cavani will be used in rotation, but it looks like a good piece of business to keep him on.