Menu

Arsenal, Man United and more linked with Bayern Munich open to offers for midfielder

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to Kicker, Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso is a class midfielder when fit, a key figure for both Bayern and France, but has had his fair share of injury troubles.

He’s fit now, though, having resumed training with a ball earlier this week. He’s working on getting himself fit to feature for Bayern at the tail end of the Bundesliga campaign.

If Kicker are to be believed, that could be just as much to draw interest from elsewhere as convince Bayern he’s worthy of a spot in the squad under Julian Nagelsmann.

MORE: Borussia Dortmund join Arsenal and Man United in defender pursuit

tolisso-bayern-munich

Corentin Tolisso in action for Bayern Munich

More Stories / Latest News
Celtic star more likely to move to Serie A than PL, unless ‘Liverpool or someone’ were to express interest, says pundit
Video: Jose Mourinho is already back in football with a surprise new job
The reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could jeopardise Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

The German publication report that, with Tolisso’s contract expiring in 2022, Bayern are prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this coming summer.

As per Goal, there’s a great deal of interest, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all keen on bringing him to England, with Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Atletico Madrid also linked.

There’s no suggestion from Kicker how much Bayern would demand in exchange for Tolisso, but with just a year left on his contract, they don’t have a great deal of bargaining power.

More Stories Corentin Tolisso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.