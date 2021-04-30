Arsenal, Man United and more linked with Bayern Munich open to offers for midfielder

According to Kicker, Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso is a class midfielder when fit, a key figure for both Bayern and France, but has had his fair share of injury troubles.

He’s fit now, though, having resumed training with a ball earlier this week. He’s working on getting himself fit to feature for Bayern at the tail end of the Bundesliga campaign.

If Kicker are to be believed, that could be just as much to draw interest from elsewhere as convince Bayern he’s worthy of a spot in the squad under Julian Nagelsmann.

The German publication report that, with Tolisso’s contract expiring in 2022, Bayern are prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this coming summer.

As per Goal, there’s a great deal of interest, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all keen on bringing him to England, with Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Atletico Madrid also linked.

There’s no suggestion from Kicker how much Bayern would demand in exchange for Tolisso, but with just a year left on his contract, they don’t have a great deal of bargaining power.