Aston Villa eyeing Chelsea striker as Blues prepare summer sale

Aston Villa could have the perfect opportunity to reinforce their striking options ahead of next season.

According to recent reports, the Villans are taking a keen interest in the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham, 23, has found his playing time heavily restricted since current manager Thomas Tuchel took over from the recently dismissed Frank Lampard.

Having started just 12 Premier League games all season, there are growing suggestions the English striker could be considering a summer move.

One club tipped to make a move is Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

According to the Daily Mirror, Smith would like to sign Abraham, who he had on loan during the 2018-19 season, on a permanent deal.

Abraham has scored just six times in the Premier League this season and it goes without saying, with his career stagnating under Tuchel, this summer could be the right time for the 23-year-old to ply his trade elsewhere.

