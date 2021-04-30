Barcelona agree deal to bring legendary former player back after controversial exit in 2019

The fans tend to like it when legendary former players are brought back to the club after they retire, and it’s also a good way to ensure that the traditions of the club are kept going.

That’s particularly true at Barcelona if they can have coaching staff who also came through the academy in their playing days, and a report from Sport has indicated that Barca have agreed to bring Victor Valdes back to the club.

He’s a legend from his playing days as he played over 500 times and won more than 20 major trophies, so that experience will be brilliant for the youngsters currently coming through.

There is more to this as he was in charge of one of the youth teams in 2019, but the report confirms he controversially left after a series of arguments and problems behind the scenes.

Barca didn’t want to give him his preferred role as a youth coach again so this time he will be working with the young keepers in a role within the “methodology department”, so it looks like his support of Laporta in the Presidential elections has paid off.