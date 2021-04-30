Kristoffer Ajer could be eyed for a Premier League switch in the summer if Norwich are prepared to act on their reported interest in the Celtic star.

That could all change, however, if a club like “Liverpool or someone” were to throw their hat in the ring for the 23-year-old, according to Alex McLeish, who suspects that AC Milan would be a more likely destination if the Canaries were the other side to express an interest.

“I think if he’s linked with AC Milan, if you’re talking is it AC Milan or Norwich, I would think he would choose Milan,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“He might feel Norwich will be in a battle next season in the lower part of the table. Who knows, they could do the magic Sean Dyche has been doing for years. They could climb up the table and get some incredible results.

“But the smart money is on the former rather than the latter.

“If it’s a choice between Milan, I would have an inkling that foreign guys, and I’m not bracketing it as different in terms of us Brits, but I think the lure of AC Milan may just be too big for any other contenders unless it’s Liverpool or someone.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s men close, according to numerous reports, to signing Ibrahima Konate – not to mention with a potential move for Schalke’s on-loan star Ozan Kabak still a possibility – it seems rather unlikely at the moment that the Reds would move for Ajer.

Returning to the Premier League immediately after being relegated a year prior, Daniel Farke’s Norwich will have learned some valuable lessons as they prepare to mount another campaign in the English top-flight.

That being said, should AC Milan come in for the Norwegian centre-half, few would begrudge him for favouring a switch to the Serie A giants over the Norfolk-based outfit.