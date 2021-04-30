Coutinho signed for Barca in a deal worth £140M, as per The Sun, a fee which made the Brazilian one of the most expensive players in the history of football.

Considering how underwhelming he has been at the Nou Camp, that makes Coutinho one of the most disappointing transfers there has ever been.

Nevertheless, Coutinho is a talented player and worth taking a punt in for any interested parties. As per The Sun, Everton are one of those interested parties.

MORE: Manchester United have already tabled transfer bid for £80m-rated Premier League star

The Sun’s belief is that Everton have agreed a £35M deal in principle to sign Coutinho, who will move to Goodison Park this summer, assuming his recovery from knee surgery is seamless.

The report claims that Everton are already house-hunting for Coutinho ahead of a proposed summer transfer.

That would mark the end of a disappointing era for Barca, but a fresh start for the former Liverpool midfielder.