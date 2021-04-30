It’s been another reasonable season for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but there’s no escaping the fact that Roy Hodgson is 73 years of age and there has to be question marks over how much longer he will carry on at the top level.

The Eagles hierarchy clearly have a decision to make, and it appears that they’re already making moves ahead of the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to Il Messaggero, cited by Sport Witness, the south London outfit have made direct contact with current AS Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca.

It’s suggested that their interest in Fonseca is ‘concrete,’ which would seem to spell the end of Hodgson’s tenure whether or not the former England manager believes he’s got at least another season left in him.

Sport Witness also note that Fonseca’s time with the Giallorossi is likely to come to an end at the closure of the current campaign, meaning a switch to the Premier League could just have come along at the right time.