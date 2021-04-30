All good things must come to an end, though Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus hasn’t ended up being the fairy tale that he had hoped.

The Portuguese will have been bought with the idea of helping to bring the bianconeri a long-awaited Champions League title, but the Italian giants have fallen short in each edition of the competition they’ve played with Ronaldo in the side.

Indeed, their elimination this season was largely down to Ronaldo turning his back on a Porto free-kick which ended with the ball in the net.

Juve have had the Scudetto to console themselves up to now, but with just five games remaining of the Serie A season, they’re 13 points behind leaders, Inter, and still out of the automatic Champions League places on goal difference.

It’s perhaps with their demise in mind that, according to Gazzetta cello Sport cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Ronaldo has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to engineer a move back to Manchester United.

The report suggests that the player has become distant with both his team-mates and club staff, meaning a parting of the ways is almost certain.