Done deal: Great news for Barcelona as they agree contract extension for breakthrough youngster

It takes a lot of time to develop a young player and there tends to be growing pains with young defenders when they break into the first team, so the last thing you want is to lose them for nothing once they’ve broken through.

Oscar Mingueza has been one of the main players to breakthrough from the B team at Barcelona this season as he’s appeared in over 30 first team games.

He’s growing into an important player and his versatility in defence will be vital as time goes on, but they did face a situation where he could’ve left in the summer for nothing.

It would’ve been a surprise if Barca did let him go, and they’ve just confirmed that an agreement has finally been reached and he’s now tied to the club until 2023:

The report also confirms that his release clause has been raised to €100m as a result of this extension, so it’s clear that they rate him very highly and he’ll hope to cement himself as a first-choice starter next season.