Borussia Dortmund have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton defender Ben White, according to The Sun.

White has established himself among the best centre-backs in the Premier League this campaign. His man of the match performance at Stamford Bridge earlier this month was testament to that.

It’s no surprise to hear that the 23-year-old is attracting attention from elsewhere, with The Sun reporting that both Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the defender.

They’re not alone, though, with The Sun noting that Borussia Dortmund have joined the race, with the Bundesliga giants too keen on using White as means to strengthen their defence.

The report notes that Brighton’s valuation of White is in the region of £35M. Unless they were to be relegated, it’s hard to see them budging over that asking price.

Signing players from the bottom end of the table is not always seen as an appealing strategy for fans of big clubs, but in White’s case, the expenditure would be entirely justified.