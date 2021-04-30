Liverpool’s struggles this term have been multi-faceted, with an injury crisis in the backline leaving the Reds in tumultuous waters made worse by the sudden difficulty for the club’s forwards (bar Mo Salah) in finding the net.

Donyell Malen of PSV Eindhoven has been identified by the Express as the man to help revitalise Jurgen Klopp’s forward line.

“Malen also puts in the hard yards defensively, with comparisons having been made with Liverpool’s own Mane and Salah previously, as well as Alexis Sanchez – the pre-Manchester United version at least,” Charlie Malam wrote. “Former Ajax youth coach Brian Tevreden said: ‘It’s hard to describe him. If I have to compare him with a player in the Premier League, he seems a bit like Alexis Sanchez’.”

Having amassed an impressive 34 goal contributions this season in all competitions, the 22-year-old would, on paper, appear to be an ideal candidate to change the fortunes of the Merseysider’s misfiring front three.

Comparisons made to former Arsenal maverick Sanchez will certainly excite, particularly if Liverpool’s recruitment team can secure the Eredivisie star for his €30m valuation (according to Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, one might expect the club’s underperforming stars, including Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, to not be ruled out entirely given the unprecedented nature of the season.

Reinforcements up top are considered a given, with Klopp having reportedly identified the forward line as his top transfer priority, but it is expected that any signing will bolster rather than replace any of the German’s current, main options.