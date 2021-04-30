It has been suggested that Chelsea could break their transfer record to bring former star Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League.

This comes from the Daily Mail, with the publication reporting that the high-scoring Inter Milan star would cost the Stamford Bridge side upwards of £105m if they were keen on arranging a deal.

“Chelsea are in the market for a proven centre forward to lead their attack next season,” Matt Barlow wrote.

“They have expressed interest in Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund but face competition from a host of top European clubs for the 20-year-old.

“Chelsea would love to bring in Harry Kane from Tottenham but this appears improbable given the complications of signing from a fierce rival.

“Lukaku is an attractive option because he is familiar with the Premier League and Chelsea know the player.”

It’s a mouthwatering figure for the Belgian, who has impressed since making the switch from Manchester United to Serie A.

READ MORE: Germany legend namedrops ex-NBA star Michael Jordan in Timo Werner advice issued to Thomas Tuchel

Registering an impressive tally of 21 goals in the Italian top division, there would certainly be no qualms over the 27-year-old’s goalscoring capabilities (particularly considering the forward’s prior Premier League experience).

With Lukaku coming with a £100m plus asking price attached, however, as per the Daily Mail, the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, likely available for a similar ballpark figure, may be preferred.