Huge boost for Real Madrid vs Chelsea as key player will be available after all

We’ve reached that stage of the season where injuries and suspensions are starting to add up, so the last thing anyone needs is players missing games for other reasons.

Real Madrid faced that prospect against Chelsea next week with Marcelo, as it was reported that he was set to miss the second leg because he had been called up for polling duty in Madrid on that day.

He’s a player that Zidane likes to rely on and Ferland Mendy has had various injury issues recently so he’s not guaranteed to be fit, so it’s no surprise that Real were trying to apply some pressure to get this overturned.

It appears that their efforts have been successful, as the latest reports state that Marcelo will be available for the game next week:

Marcelo will be available to face Chelsea, Ferland Mendy is still a doubt. #CFC #RMCF https://t.co/NY5W3A806M — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 30, 2021

That report also lists Mendy as a doubt so that makes that news even more important, so Real go into the game knowing they have at least one senior option for the left hand side of the defence.