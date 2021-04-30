It’s been another difficult season for Tottenham Hotspur, with any early promise quickly dissipating after a series of poor results and performances.

In the end, Daniel Levy had no choice but to sack Jose Mourinho, though doing so just six days before the Carabao Cup final wasn’t necessarily the best decision.

In any event, the Portuguese has been blamed for allowing Juan Foyth to go to La Liga outfit, Villarreal, on a season-long loan, given how well the youngster has been playing.

It’s come to light via AS, cited by This is Futbol, that the Yellow Submarine have a purchase option of just £13m on the player, and that’s riled many diehard Spurs fans.

For someone that’s at the beginning of their career, relatively speaking, and who has a decent projection as he moves towards what would be classed as his peak years, to let him go for so little is a travesty.

Suffice to say that a number of supporters took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Jose has blood on his hands https://t.co/ecR2Umlk7T — Elena Nicola ? (@LilyWhite_TV) April 29, 2021

Would be an absolute sin to let him go this early https://t.co/mOdwPDF6Jd — Alex Ní Chléirigh ? (@alexxcleary) April 29, 2021