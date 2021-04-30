Juventus have major regrets over failure to sign Man United star

Manchester United’s standout performer once again on Thursday night was midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

In what turned out to be a truly enthralling Europa League semi-final against Roma, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils ran riot in the game’s second half to secure a 6-2 first-leg win.

An early opener from midfielder Fernandes, which he later doubled in the second half, helped ensure United now have one foot inside the competition’s final next month.

Since joining United in January 2020, Fernandes’ on-field impacts are unrivalled.

Having featured in 74 matches, in all competitions, the ‘Portuguese Magnifico’ has already directly contributed to a whopping 62 goals.

Interestingly though, according to Calciomercato, Fernandes wasn’t always destined to join United from Sporting Lisbon.

According to the Italian outlet, Fernandes was previously touted by Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus.

It has been claimed that AC Milan tried to land Fernandes on two separate occasions, once in 2015 and then again later in 2018 – both attempts obviously failed.

Juventus’ pursuit of Fernandes is most interesting though – Calciomercato claims the Old Lady have wanted the United star since his days with Udinese (2013-2017).

The Turin based side are believed to be haunted by their decision not to ensure they got their man and now with a whopping €120m price tag, Fernandes to Juventus seems nothing more than something that could have been.