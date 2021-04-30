Juventus is ready to pounce on Brazilian wonderkid as they offer pre-contract

Kaio Jorge is one of the most sought-after Brazilian talents that European clubs will be pursuing this summer.

According to journalist Germán García Grova from TyC Sports (via TNT Sports), Juventus FC is ready to make a pre-contract offer for the 19-year-old. The Italian side wants to offer Jorge a five-year contract with a €100-million release clause.

Suppose Jorge doesn’t sign an extension with Santos FC by June. In that case, the Brazil international can agree to a pre-contract this summer and report to his new club in January since his current contract expires in December.

Juventus will hope that these next couple of months, Jorge avoids extending his contract with Santos to grab the player without paying a transfer fee.

The striker has seen his name in the transfer rumor mill, linked to various clubs across Europe, with Chelsea FC being the other high-profile club monitoring the player.

Now that there’s an offer on the table, it will be interesting to see if other clubs decide to engage in talks for Jorge.