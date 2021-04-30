According to Todo Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has decided that his future lies at Real Madrid.

With Mbappe’s contract with the Parisiens set to expire in the summer of 2022, you felt as though this summer could prove to be a defining one for his career.

If he truly wanted to depart, having one year remaining on his deal would give him serious bargaining power. PSG could quite simply ill afford to lose him on a free.

While there has thus far been no concrete suggestions that Mbappe has made a decision either way, Todo Fichajes claim that has has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

MORE: Manchester City star eyed by Real Madrid as he could leave to fund Erling Haaland transfer

The report claims that signing Mbappe is seen as a priority at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane personally pushing for the deal to be done.

Even though he has just a year left to run on his contract, Todo Fichajes report that PSG will demand €150M in exchange for the Frenchman, were they to allow him to leave.

You could hardly put a price on having a player of Mbappe’s quality on your books, even for a season, so PSG have every reason to prevent him departing on the cheap.