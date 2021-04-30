Marcelo Bielsa has laid down the law at Elland Road, with one player in particular not getting the chance to play in his preferred position.

According to HITC, Ian Poveda isn’t going to be playing No.10 any time soon, and will be kept out on the wing where he’s played for most of his Leeds career.

Poveda hasn’t yet started a match for the Yorkshire based club and has been restricted to giving his best off of the bench.

HITC speculate that Poveda’s lack of versatility could be the reason why Bielsa isn’t interested in seeing how the player performs in his new role.

Rodrigo is coming back to fitness, but that still won’t sway Bielsa.

“No, I haven’t thought about him in this position,” the manager said when asked.

Longer term, there has to be a question mark over Poveda’s future at the club, unless he can knuckle down and prove to the Argentinian he’s worth a shot.