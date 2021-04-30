Lionel Messi purchases luxury property in South Florida, further fueling rumors of a potential move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Inter Miami dreams of bringing Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer, the club co-owned by David Beckham dreams of luring the superstar player to South Florida.

Recently, FC Barcelona had offered Messi a ten-year contract per TV3 (via Marca), and that offer allows the 33-year-old to leave for the United States and play in MLS for two seasons.

When it comes to which team Messi could play for, the decision seems obvious, considering the latest news that TV3 revealed in their report. According to the Spanish media outlet, the Barcelona forward has recently purchased a luxury property in Miami.

Messi’s real estate decision to have a home in South Florida is further fueling the rumors of a potential move to Inter Miami after his two years with Barcelona are up.

Beckham has brought players with European and national team experience. Still, neither have the star power to attract the casual or non-football fan in Miami that Messi would have should he head there.