Liverpool’s proposed acquisition of Ibrahima Konate could fall through if the Reds are unable to qualify for the Champions League.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who report that, though Liverpool have been in negotiations over signing €45M-rated Konate for some time, the deal could collapse at the eleventh hour.

The report claims that failure to qualify for the Champions League could cost Liverpool dearly in the transfer market, with deals for Konate, among others, jeopardised.

MORE: €30m star compared to Alexis Sanchez tipped to make Liverpool switch

Liverpool still have a fighting chance of finishing in the top four, but every point dropped from this point is catastrophic for Jurgen Klopp’ men.

With Leicester City having strengthened their grip on third place with victory over Crystal Palace earlier in the week, fourth place could be the only one left up for grabs.

Chelsea and West Ham are currently better positioned than Liverpool to finish in that spot. If Todo Fichajes’ claims are correct, Reds fans ought to be concerned.