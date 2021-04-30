With only five games left of the La Liga season, no one really knows where Lionel Messi will end up plying his trade next season.

Given how 2020/21 began for the Argentinian, it was no surprise that his mind and intentions were on moving elsewhere, however, the campaign has been a largely successful one whether or not Barcelona can add the league title to the Copa del Rey won earlier in April.

A home defeat against Granada on Thursday night has seriously damaged their hopes but there are still 15 points to play for, so whilst it’s still mathematically possible for them to win it, Messi and his team-mates have to retain hope.

Once this season is done and dusted, the rumours surrounding Messi’s next destination will reach fever pitch.

A report on TVE, cited by the Daily Mail, suggests that the No.10 has told the club he wants to stay, though nothing has yet been officially confirmed.

Former team-mate, Luis Suarez, was ushered out of the door at the Camp Nou before the current campaign began, a decision known to have angered Messi.

However, the Uruguayan has shown no ill will towards the club with his advice to the Argentinian.

“The best thing would be to finish his career where he has been happier,” Suarez said in an interview with TV3, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“If you ask me, as a friend, I’ll tell you that I don’t see him anywhere other than Barcelona, it wouldn’t be good for him. But he will be the one to make the decision.

“Barcelona is the team that has given him everything and he has also given everything to the club.”

Fans of the club worldwide will be hoping that everything points to Messi seeing out the remaining years of his career in Catalonia, though nothing will be known for a few weeks yet.