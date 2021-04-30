Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has seemingly left the door ajar for a Premier League transfer.

Oblak is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet. The assurance of having him between the sticks provides the foundation for Atletico’s sturdy back-line.

As reported by Goal, he has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea, although, neither side has any dire need for a new keeper at current.

Nevertheless, if either side does want to add Oblak to their ranks, they have just been given a great amount of encouragement that the player himself would be on board.

Obak is quoted by Goal when asked whether he could picture himself playing in the Premier League, and Oblak refused to rule out the possibility of a move to England:

“I don’t know. I don’t know what the future will bring, but I am sure that in any league I would play I could play well. You never know what will happen in the future.

“Now I have been in Spain for seven years. Let’s see. I’m still young. Not so young anymore, but I still have some years in front of me.

“The most important thing for me is the hope that I do not suffer any injuries. Let’s see what the future will bring.”

Even a club without a need or desire for a goalkeeper ought to consider the possibility of signing Oblak. Rarely does a goalkeeper of that calibre become available.