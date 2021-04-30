Man United have Harry Kane on summer wish-list

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could finally seal a move out of the club.

Although Kane’s love for Tottenham Hotspur is undeniable – so is his desire to win at least one major trophy before he retires.

Currently resigned to seventh place in the Premier League as well as recently being dumped out of Europe by Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur are set for another disappointing campaign.

However, regardless of his team’s on-field woes, Kane, who turns 28 later this summer, will undoubtedly prove an asset for any club in world football.

Despite this though, it has been noted in recent times just how keen the prolific England international is to smash Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record (260), as per Football Insider.

Should Kane’s desire to eventually become the league’s biggest goalscorer prove accurate, that would almost certainly rule out any potential move abroad.

In light of what looks to be one of this summer’s most intriguing transfer sagas, there are growing suggestions Manchester United could finally mount a serious bid to lure Kane away from London.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from highly reputable Norweigan outlet Dagbladet, who claim the English striker is on the Red Devils’ summer wish list.

It has been noted that Kane himself is open to a move to Old Trafford but with a price tag of at least £125m, securing a transfer is not going to be easy.

The news comes at a similar time as ESPN’s latest claim that current striker Edinson Cavani is set to stay for at least one more season.

.@ECavaniOfficial tiene decidido seguir en el @ManUtd

•La semana próxima debe hacerse oficial.

•Tuvo dudas, pero pese al interés de @BocaJrsOficial, cumplirá el contrato En un rato ampliamos en @SC_ESPN @SportsCenter_nt @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) April 30, 2021

