Man United hopeful they have edge over Liverpool in race to sign Borussia Dortmund star

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful that they have an edge over Liverpool in the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Following all of the speculation last summer, it was somewhat of a surprise to see Sancho remain a Borussia Dortmund player when the transfer window shut.

The Bundesliga giants may well see this campaign, where they have had the Englishman on their books once again, as a bonus, giving them more inclination to sell this summer.

While that is purely speculation, CaughtOffside understands that both Manchester United and Liverpool are set to fight for his signature.

MORE: Liverpool rival Manchester United for transfer of elite attacker

A transfer battle between two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs may well drive the price up and leave Dortmund in a position where they’d be willing to cash-in.

In that case, Todo Fichajes report that Man United are hopeful the pre-agreement they reached with Sancho last summer would give them the edge in the race to sign him.

If said pre-agreement does exist, there would be less negotiating required when it came down to the personal terms, with the player himself already stating his willingness to move to Old Trafford.

Let’s wait and see how this one unfolds.