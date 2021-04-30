Manager explains what it will take for Arsenal to sign his star player this summer

Perhaps things will be different if Arsenal win the Europa League and secure Champions League football next season, but it does look like they will need to target a certain type of player in the transfer market.

They probably won’t have a lot of money to pay big wages and European football might not be a possibility next season, so they’ll need to look for players who are excelling at a lower level and deserve a chance to play with a huge club.

Norwich City star Emi Buendia has been mentioned as a target for a while now, with Football.London suggesting that he could cost around £40m if they do decide to pull the trigger on a move.

The Argentine playmaker does have some Premier League experience, but he’s really stood out in the Championship this season with a staggering return of 14 goals and 17 assists in the league.

Obviously those numbers can’t be expected if he moves to Arsenal, but he’s a player who can produce moments of magic and he’s shown he does well when playing for a team who like to attack and dominate a game, while he’s on an upwards trajectory so it’s a chance that could be worth taking.

A report from Goal has looked at some comments from Norwich manager Daniel Farke as he spoke about the possibility of a transfer this summer, and it’s clear that they feel they don’t need to sell him so a big offer will be needed:

“Of course if one of the best clubs in the world wants Emi as a starter and makes an unbelievable offer then it could be a realistic solution for all parties. But Emi is a key player and it is always our task to make sure that we keep the key players. It is due to the great work of Stuart Webber we have them under long term contracts.

“That means if a club wants them they have to invest an unbelievable amount of money. If there is a club who want to put some crazy offers out then maybe you use this to help the club in the future, but as a head coach my first thought is to work further on with our key players.”

Only they will know if the “crazy money” equates to that reported £40m price tag, but it will be fun to watch him step up next season to see if he can make a bigger impact this time round.