According to Anton Meana for Spanish radio station El Larguero, Manchester United are pressing to secure the signing of Pau Torres before the European Championships start this summer.

The Spanish outlet have come out with some breaking news immediately after the centre-back helped Villarreal beat the Red Devils’ now mediocre rivals, Arsenal.

El Larguero add that other clubs interested in the 24-year-old, who include Real Madrid, are now resigned to losing out on the Spain international to United.

It’s even claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have the transfer ‘very advanced’, which is a development that is bound to excite fans frustrated by the club’s approach to transfer business.

Madrid actually already seem to have pulled out of the race for Torres, though they’ve now switched focus to another target that has attracted United in Jules Kounde.

The Manchester Evening News reported just days ago that Torres holds a release clause of around €60m, adding that the ace has already sought advice from teammates that have been at big clubs.

The in-demand left-footed defender has actually previously admitted that he was learning English, which will certainly be helpful as he’d be expected to start alongside Red Devils captain, Harry Maguire.

Torres has established himself as one of the most promising European centre-backs around since a loan spell with Malaga in 18/19, the 6f4 ace has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The Spaniard’s fine performances earned him a spot in the national team at the end of 2019 and he hasn’t looked back since, becoming a key player for La Furia Roja.

Torres was rock-solid at the back as Villarreal finished 5th last season, appearing 34 times in La Liga, and he’s made 38 outings this season as the side take the first step towards the Europa League final.

United are crying out for a more reliable centre-back partner for Maguire than the inconsistent and physically lacking Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly.

Torres is one of many names being linked with solving the side’s issues.