Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has not played a game without pain for two years, according to information provided by ESPN.

Rashford has netted 20 goals in 51 appearances for far for Man United this campaign, including eight in 11 across European competitions. The England international has enjoyed another good, if slightly inconsistent, campaign with the Red Devils.

It’s all the more impressive when you learn that, as per ESPN, he has been managing injuries to both his foot and shoulder throughout. Rashford is not thought to have played a single match pain free for two years now.

Rashford has, as per ESPN, declared himself available for selection in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, despite the fact that he could need to go under the knife to repair damage done to his shoulder.

It’s noted that he has also been managing a foot injury over recent weeks and months.

The claim that he has not played a game pain-free for two years is quite startling, if impressive. You have to feel for Rashford, who is still young, and is just pursuing his dream of playing for Man United.

He needs a period away from the game to rest and recuperate, but it doesn’t seem as though he’s going to get one any time soon.