Mikel Arteta’s authority at Arsenal brought into question after first-team squad label his methods as a joke

Arsenal FC
It’s difficult to say whether Mikel Arteta has lost the Arsenal dressing room at this stage or not, given that his squad still appear to be grinding out results for him.

However, there’s no denying that it’s been a disappointing season from the Spaniard’s point of view.

Only a Europa League triumph is likely to be enough to save the Gunners’ 2020/21 campaign, but they still have it all to do after a 2-1 reverse at Villarreal on Thursday night.

That’s not all that Arteta apparently needs to concern himself with mind.

The Athletic report that one of his methods for keeping his squad in check was a punishment system known as the ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ which involved minor forfeits for things like being late to team meetings, such as cleaning Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s car.

Arsenal have endured a difficult campaign under Mikel Arteta.

That’s now been scrapped because it appears the squad treated it as one big joke.

“It was becoming a bit too much of a joke,” an Arsenal member of staff is quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“We shouldn’t be laughing about this now because somebody is doing it too often. It wears a bit thin when there are the same three players every week doing it.”

If the Gunners don’t win the Europa League this season, and also finish outside the European places, it’s difficult to see how the club can justify sticking with Arteta beyond this season.

  1. Jossy4Christ says:
    April 30, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Pls, they should just let him go.

