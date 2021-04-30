With only a few games left of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Newcastle are almost, but not quite, out of the relegation mire.

Salvation may come in the playing of their match against Arsenal this weekend as it falls right in between the Gunners two games against Villarreal in the Europa League.

On Thursday night, the north Londoners lost 2-1 to the Yellow Submarine, meaning they have it all to do in the return leg next week.

That could play right into the Magpies hands because Mikel Arteta will need to keep his best players fresh for the European tie.

At present, Arsenal have no hope whatsoever of qualifying for the Champions League and very little hope of getting into next season’s Europa League from the final Premier League finishing position alone.

Therefore, Arteta has got to put all his eggs into one basket and go for broke now.

The Mag note that Newcastle have only beaten Arsenal once in the entire Mike Ashley era, so this would be the perfect time to add to that statistic.